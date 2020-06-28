Our ability to empathize with other people is key to our success as working professionals and human beings. Empathy helps us forge bonds, find collaborative solutions, and improve the world around us.

But in the age of the coronavirus, when most of us are locked up in quarantine and hidden behind face masks, empathizing with each other has become more difficult. It's especially true in the workplace, where Zoom calls have become the norm, and meeting face-to-face and gathering for social meals and after-hour get-togethers has become a rarity.

How do we empathize in this environment, when we're exhausted, remote, and surrounded by a world that is undergoing social and political reckoning and where many are suffering?

Here are some tips.