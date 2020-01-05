Jason Karp is the founder and CEO of HumanCo, co-founder of Hu Kitchen, and when he was in his 20s, he reversed almost going blind by revolutionizing his approach to health.

Karp joined co-CEO Jason Wachob on the mbg podcast to talk about how he was able to do just that and provide inspiration for how we can remove toxins from our lives. And that goes for more than just food; one of the key factors Karp touched on was how our homes unwittingly affect us. There are "massive amounts of processing, chemicals, and engineering," he says. "And we're consuming these things, indirectly based on where you live."

Through his uphill battle with various autoimmune issues, including psoriasis, and the degenerative eye disease keratoconus, Karp has turned his home into a self-described hypoallergenic haven.

Here's how he did it.