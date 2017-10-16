Why This WNBA Star & Her Fiancée Proposed To Each Other

Standing at 6-foot-5, Elena Delle Donne, a professional basketball player for the Washington Mystics, has a strong presence that radiates happiness. The 28-year-old WNBA star is engaged to the love of her life, Amanda Clifton, director of the Delle Donne Academy. The two are getting married this November, and Amanda can't say enough good things about her fiancée as the duo test wedding hairdos in a Midtown Manhattan hotel.

"It's just how she treats people around her, whether it be the media or her family. She treats everybody the same. She's very kind and compassionate and so caring about everyone. And I’m more, well, cold," Clifton says with a laugh. "We're opposites, and it all just came together."