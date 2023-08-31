Most Effective CBD Products – Why Terpenes Are Important
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws.
- Best Gummy: Penguin CBD Gummies
- Best Vegan Elm & Rye Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil
- Best Organic: Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil
- Best Affordable: Five Full-Spectrum Citrus Hemp Drops
- Best Broad-Spectrum: Joy Organics Tranquil Mint Organic Hemp Tincture
- Best Calming: Verma Farms CBD Oil
More and more people take CBD products to promote relaxation, calm, and physical comfort1.* Whether you’re looking to join them and try CBD for the first time, or are an experienced CBD user, understanding the importance of terpenes will help you choose better products to suit your needs.
In this article, we explain why terpenes are integral to the potential effectiveness of CBD, and introduce a range of CBD products that contain them.
What is terpene in CBD?
Terpenes are aromatic compounds found in various plants that have flowers, including Cannabis sativa. There are approximately 400 terpenes2 in this plant, and they all contribute to each strain's distinct scents and flavors.
What are CBD terpenes good for?
The research on the potential health benefits of terpenes is very limited. However, studies suggest that the terpenes in Cannabis sativa promote calm, relaxation, and emotional balance2, either on their own or in combination with the other plant compounds found in this plant.*
A few studies have also suggested terpenes contribute2 to the good functioning of the immune system3 due to their antioxidant properties.*
Finally, these plant compounds also play a key role in the so-called entourage effect. In this phenomenon, the combined effect of multiple cannabis compounds, including cannabinoids and terpenes, produces more effective therapeutic outcomes than isolated components.*
Terpenes are preserved in both broad-spectrum and full-spectrum hemp formulations. We have selected the best terpene-rich hemp CBD products for you below.
Our picks for the most effective CBD products:
Penguin CBD Gummies Best Gummy
Pros:
- Two flavors available
- Organically grown in Oregon, USA
Cons:
- Contains some artificial flavors
- Not suitable for vegans due to its gelatin content
- Contains traces of THC (if that’s not your thing)
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$ 0.15
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Every jar of Penguin CBD Gummies contains 30 colorful and delicious worms, each with a moderate dose of 25 milligrams of full spectrum hemp CBD (and 3 milligrams of THC). Penguin uses organic hemp grown in Oregon farms, USA, making these fun-looking gummies a perfect choice for CBD newbies and experienced users alike. Made with sweet and sour sugar, these tasty gummies have a tangy flavor that’s perfect for those who do not like hemp's natural, earthy aroma. A regular ‘gummy bears’ flavor is also available.
Best Vegan: Elm & Rye Full Spectrum hemp CBD Oil
Pros:
- 100% organic hemp
- Sustainably sourced
- Cruelty-free
Cons:
- Only 1 flavor available
- May not be suitable for people with tree nut allergies (contains MCT oil)
- Contains traces of THC (if that’s not your thing)
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 33.33 mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$ 0.04
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Elm & Rye's Full Spectrum hemp CBD Oil comes in a potent concentration of 1,000 milligrams of CBD per bottle. Elm & Rye uses hemp that’s grown and harvested entirely organically, MCT oil, natural flavors, and importantly — terpenes, allowing you to enjoy the full entourage effect. The blend aims to enhance your well-being by promoting relaxation, emotional balance, and physical comfort.* As a bonus, this full spectrum hemp CBD Oil can be bundled up with other products, giving you a range of benefits in the form of discounts and gifts.
Advertisement
Best Organic: Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil
Pros:
- USDA-certified organic
- Vegan & gluten-free
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Cons:
- Only one natural flavor available
- Contains traces of THC (if that’s not your thing)
- Not suitable for those with tree nut allergies (contains coconut-based MCT oil)
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg per servingStrong, 50 mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$ 0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
Cornbread CBD oil is the first-ever USDA-certified organic, flower-only CBD oil. This oil uses hemp grown in Kentucky, USA, drawing from 250 years of Kentucky hemp tradition. Cornbread uses only the hemp flower for extraction, which is the part of the plant with the highest CBD concentration and offers the maximum amount of THC that’s legally allowed (0.3%). The product is rich in full-spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes, and is available in two doses: moderate (25 milligrams per serving of CBD), and strong (50 milligrams per serving).
Best affordable: Five Full-Spectrum Citrus Hemp Drops
Pros:
- 100% natural flavors
- Made with organic MCT oil
- Subscriptions available for extra savings
- Strong potency
Cons:
- Only one strength available
- May not be suitable for those with tree nut allergies (contains MCT oil)
- Contains traces of THC (if that’s not your thing)
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$ 0.03
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
Full-spectrum hemp tinctures by Five combine potent USA-grown hemp extract with organic MCT oil. The result is a strong 50-milligram dose per serving of full-spectrum hemp CBD, which encourages an optimum entourage effect. The product comes in two delicious flavors created with 100% natural extracts: citrus and chocolate mint. The product also has a convenient dropper included for ease of use and dosing precision. Users say the oil significantly contributed to their comfort and well-being,* and we think Five's CBD oil offers great value for money.
Advertisement
Best Broad-spectrum: Joy Organics Hemp Tincture
Pros:
- Vegan and entirely organic
- Discount programs available for extra savings
- 4 strengths available
Cons:
- Only one flavor option
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 15 mg per servingModerate, 30 mg per servingStrong, 45 mg per servingStrong, 75 mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$ 0.10
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
Joy Organics earned the USDA organic certification for this broad-spectrum hemp CBD tincture. The blend has a delicious mint flavor and is made with only three ingredients, all organic: extra-virgin olive oil, hemp extract, and peppermint essential oil. The broad spectrum formula means you get no THC, but you still get minor cannabinoids (like CBC, CBN, and CBG, some of which have been linked to health-promoting benefits*), terpenes, and flavonoids. The product comes in 4 different strengths, ranging from a gentle dose of 15 milligrams per serving to a high-strength dose of 75 mg. You can have this CBD oil on its own or add it to your favorite drinks or foods.
Best Calming: Verma Farms CBD Oil
Pros:
- Subscriptions available for extra savings
- Reasonably low price
Cons:
- Only one strength available
- May be too gentle for some people
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 16.67 mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$ 0.07
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Verma Farms CBD oil offers a broad-spectrum formulation, meaning you can enjoy many cannabinoids, terpenes, and other antioxidant-rich plant compounds sans the THC. This oil has an energizing mint flavor, making it the perfect addition to your CBD tea. Each serving delivers a gentle but soothing dose of 16.67 milligrams of CBD, making it an excellent choice for CBD newbies. Verma Farms uses all-natural ingredients and US-grown, unadulterated hemp.
Advertisement
Takeaway
Terpenes play a key role in CBD’s ability to promote emotional balance and calm.* The synergy between terpenes and cannabinoids, the potential therapeutic potential of individual terpenes, and their contribution to the entourage effect make terpenes a key factor to consider when you choose CBD products.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.