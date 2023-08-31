Most Effective CBD Products – Why Terpenes Are Important

The research on the potential health benefits of terpenes is very limited. However, studies suggest that the terpenes in Cannabis sativa promote calm, relaxation, and emotional balance2 , either on their own or in combination with the other plant compounds found in this plant.*

A few studies have also suggested terpenes contribute2 to the good functioning of the immune system3 due to their antioxidant properties.*

Finally, these plant compounds also play a key role in the so-called entourage effect. In this phenomenon, the combined effect of multiple cannabis compounds, including cannabinoids and terpenes, produces more effective therapeutic outcomes than isolated components.*

Terpenes are preserved in both broad-spectrum and full-spectrum hemp formulations. We have selected the best terpene-rich hemp CBD products for you below.