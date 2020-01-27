Manuela Barón has amassed a following on Instagram for turning trash into art. Just scroll through her feed and you’ll see the activist draped in ballgowns of discarded newspapers and costumes fashioned out of plastic bags. And it's all in the attempt to teach her community about living more thoughtfully and eco-friendly.

Well, her community is about to get a whole lot bigger. Recently she was added to Aerie’s roster of #aerieReal Role Models. The clothing brand’s perhaps best known for their untouched campaign images (a true rarity in the fashion space), as well as using a diverse, inclusive set of ambassadors and models. Barón is joined by likes of model Hari Nef, actresses Lana Condor and Beanie Feldstein, and olympian Aly Raisman. This new campaign is titled “The Year of Change.” Along with the updated list of ambassadors, the brand is also awarding 20 people $40,000 who inspire change in their own communities (learn how to apply here).

As for Barón, her year of change is to inspire people to consume responsibly. “I’m so excited to push the boundaries and challenge the norms—and to be able to reach so many people with this message,” she says. "Being part of this community is going to be an essential part of that."

Here, her eco-friendly tips that you can start today.