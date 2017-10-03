8 Things To Throw In Your Suitcase For Eco-Friendly Travels

You can be a more sustainable traveler by taking planes less and using public transportation more, by walking and biking when possible, by thinking ahead so you can avoid single-use plastic in the form of water bottles and takeout bags, and by requesting that hotels don't change your sheets every day.

But as someone who has had the privilege of traveling everywhere from remote, off-the-grid communities in Alaska to bustling city metropolises of Southeast Asia, I've learned the importance of carrying a travel bag of green essentials too. Whether you're in the remote wilderness or a populated metropolis, it's 100 percent possible to be an environmentally conscious traveler as long as you have just a few things on hand.

So grab a small tote, throw in these eight products, and head off into the world holding your head up high knowing you are a much greener jet-setter: