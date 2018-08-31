How To Pack Your Kid's Lunch Without Using A Million Plastic Bags

The key here is getting the box to do the work for you—choose one that has different sections built in so you won't need to divide food in bags or pouches. Bentgo Boxes are one solid option: They're affordable, come in a few different materials, and your tot can choose from dozens of colors and shapes. "These are wonderful because they allow me to send a variety of foods to school and keep things interesting. I often send leftovers—I feel good about not wasting food and also getting another good home-cooked meal in my kids' bellies," says clinical psychologist Bobbi Wegner, Ph.D. "They hold mushy stuff well, so sending hummus or blueberries is not a big deal."

Reussbe and LunchBots are great, too. Planet Boxes come in a similarly segmented design, though they are made of stainless steel and a bit pricier at upward of $55 a box. However, you can justify the cost by putting it to use on the weekends as a carrier for your (zero-waste) picnics.