Echinacea Is An Inexpensive Herb That Helps With Anxiety & Candida. So Why Aren't More People Taking It?

Echinacea is one of the most commonly purchased herbs, most often used to improve immunity and prevent or treat the common cold and other upper respiratory conditions. This flower has been used for hundreds of years with a large number of individuals who have found benefit from the use of echinacea for immune-system boosting.

There are some studies that back the idea of using echinacea to treat the common cold, including a 2007 meta-analysis that reported that echinacea is an effective treatment. The study reviewed the findings from 14 previous clinical trials that involved almost 3,000 patients and found that using echinacea reduced the risk of catching a cold by 58 percent and reduced the duration of the cold by 1.4 days. They also found that the use of echinacea was effective whether the individuals in the study were naturally exposed to viruses or whether they were inoculated with a virus during the study. In addition to demonstrating its effectiveness, the authors also highlighted the importance of identifying the species and preparation methods for echinacea.

The encouraging findings from the 2007 study were not replicated in a study on echinacea. A team of researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Medicine and Public Health conducted a randomized controlled trial in 2010 to test the efficacy of this common cold treatment. The authors noted that much of the research published in the mid-1990s was manufacturer-sponsored and of moderate to poor quality. Their study included more than 700 people who had very early symptoms of a cold. These individuals were divided into four groups with the first two groups either getting no pills or knowingly taking echinacea. The other two groups were blind; one group unknowingly took echinacea while the other took a placebo. The results demonstrated that those who took echinacea experienced a half-day reduction in a weeklong cold. This translated to a 10 percent reduction in overall severity. While there appears to be progress in the right direction for echinacea users, the findings were not statistically significant compared with the placebo group.

Echinacea has continued to be a topic of interest among researchers. Another publication was released in 2014, and this time it was a large meta-analysis. The meta-analysis reviewed 24 randomized controlled trials that included almost 5,000 participants and 33 different echinacea preparations. The researchers included research studies aimed at both preventing a cold before its onset and treating after the cold initiated. The findings from the prevention studies found no benefit to incorporating echinacea before the development of an illness. However, when looking at research on treating colds with this herbal, the researchers concluded that echinacea might reduce the relative risk of catching a cold by 10 to 20 percent. The researchers noted that the effectiveness will vary greatly based on the species and the concentration in each echinacea preparation.