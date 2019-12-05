mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

Eating Within A 10-Hour Window Could Help Prevent These Diseases

Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant By Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.

Image by Pietro Karras / Stocksy

December 5, 2019 — 21:10 PM

With celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Molly Sims, and even Hugh Jackman touting the benefits, intermittent fasting has become the healthy eating style du jour. Sure, time-restricted eating may seem like just another trend, but IF has many science-backed benefits behind it including staving off type 2 diabetes and boosting brain health.

A new study has taken it one step further and found eating during a specific window could have radical benefits in people with metabolic syndrome. What window, you ask? Scientists found 10 hours of time-restricted eating and 14 hours of fasting does the trick.

Metabolic syndrome is a group of conditions that can afflict a person, consisting of symptoms like elevated blood pressure, high blood sugar, and obesity. Patients with this syndrome are at increased risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease, along with a heightened susceptibility to heart attack and stroke. 

The pilot study, implemented by the Salk Institute, followed a group of patients who had been diagnosed with metabolic syndrome. They chose time-restricted eating as an experimental method due to its support of the individual’s circadian rhythm, hoping that focusing on time opposed to calorie counting would be easier for people to follow.

Patients were instructed to eat within a 10-hour window every day and use the remaining 14 hours to rest and restore the body. All participants logged their eating on an app created by the lab over the course of three months. After the study was complete, participants reported better sleep, and results indicated reductions in body weight, BMI, and abdominal fat. In addition, blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and cholesterol all decreased.

Not only does this method have the potential to change lives of people suffering from metabolic syndrome, it could also save money. "Adapting this 10-hour time-restricted eating is an easy and cost-effective method for reducing symptoms of metabolic syndrome and improving health," says Satchin Panda, Ph.D., co-author of the study. "By delaying the onset of diabetes by even one year in a million people with prediabetes, the intervention could save roughly 9.6 billion dollars in healthcare costs."

Because the study was fairly small (only 19 participants), researchers are in the process of conducting a study that is more large-scale, with the intent to offer a new treatment plan for patients with metabolic syndrome revolving around time-restricted eating.

This new form of healthy weight loss is especially promising because of the willingness of patients to try it. Some types of dieting can be unhealthy and difficult, which means people tend to give up quickly. This moderate intermittent fasting technique is a simple and healthy way to practice wellness and take care of your body. We’re looking forward to seeing this trend continue!

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Christina Coughlin
Christina Coughlin mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$129.99

Boost Your Metabolism

With JJ Virgin
Boost Your Metabolism
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/eating-within-10-hour-window-could-help-prevent-these-diseases

Your article and new folder have been saved!