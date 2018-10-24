mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

The Real Reason You Should Be Eating Organic Foods

Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor By Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia is a writer, environmental advocate, and registered yoga teacher (E-RYT) with a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College.
The Lifesaving Reason You Should Be Eating Organic Foods

Image by Duet Postscriptum

October 24, 2018 — 9:00 AM

Opting for organic foods can be daunting. The grocery store becomes a game of dodging high prices and deciphering confusing labels, and the misconceptions run rampant. While it can be overwhelming, we know eating organic reduces our exposure to hormones, chemicals, antibiotics, and pesticides. And now, scientists are better understanding just how important that decreased exposure is to human health.

A new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found a significant decrease in developing cancer in those that ate organic food. The research included around 69,000 French adults—more than three-quarters of which were women in their 40s—and compared the consumption of organic products with cancer rates over the course of about four years.

Those who ate organic foods were 25 percent less likely to develop cancer. Furthermore, they decreased the likelihood of developing non-Hodgkin's lymphoma by 73 percent and postmenopausal breast cancer by 21 percent. The best part? Even those who did not follow an extremely healthy, balanced diet—but chose organic products—had a reduced risk of disease.

The researchers postulate that these findings are not necessarily surprising, as consuming organic foods reduces the amount of pesticides in the body, which have been linked to cancer. While this is just the beginning for this research and more data is needed, this is exciting news for the health-minded community.

If you're looking for ways to be more mindful of what you put in your body, mbg expert Dawna Stone offers eight micro-steps to help you clean up your diet. Her top tip? Choose foods that have not been processed. If processed foods are unavoidable, take a glance at the ingredients and go for products that have fewer ingredients and that you recognize. This way you can eliminate the potential for unwanted additives and get straight to the good stuff. After all, the benefits are lifesaving.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Caroline Muggia
Caroline Muggia mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia has a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College. She received her E-RYT with Yoga Works and is a graduate of the Institute for Integrative...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Recipes

Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options

Eliza Sullivan
Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/eating-organic-foods-could-decrease-your-risk-of-cancer

Your article and new folder have been saved!