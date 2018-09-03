This Is What A Personalized Metabolism Diet Looks Like

The concept of eating for my unique metabolism has fascinated me for years. Could I really just eat the "right" foods at the "right" time for my specific body—and then effortlessly maintain my ideal weight and energy levels?

My interest was further sparked by the launch of mindbodygreen's Boost Your Metabolism class with nutrition and fitness expert JJ Virgin. But I still had questions: Is it worth it to get your metabolism tested? What would a diet personalized to MY metabolism actually look like?

As the health editor at mindbodygreen, I've experimented with a lot of different diets and nutrition plans—including a five-day fasting mimicking diet, eating for my gut health, and going dairy-free to help with my asthma. So I tracked down nutritionist and metabolism expert Kevin Libby, who's practice PH2 Nutrition is located in Santa Monica, California. I won't name any names, but let's just say he's a favorite of top athletes, models, and celebs for his uncanny ability to create both super-simple and amazingly effective personalized nutrition protocols—whether the goal be training for the Olympics, losing 5 pounds, preparing for a movie role, or reversing type 2 diabetes.

Before I jump in, I think it's worth mentioning that, while the concept of losing a few pounds is't unattractive to me, it wasn't the primary motivation for this story. I was more interested in understanding my unique metabolism—which I was convinced was slower than average, as I feel like I have to work harder than my friends to maintain my weight—and feeling more energized. In general, I'm happy with the way my body looks and feels; I love the gym, sleep like a rock, control my stress levels relatively well with meditation and exercise, and—barring a few cocktails and a cheeseburger here and there—have always naturally gravitated toward healthy foods.

Honestly, I wasn't sure what he would change about my current diet (I thought it was pretty good). Well, as it turned out, he wanted to change a LOT.