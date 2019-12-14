Researchers examined more than 22,000 people living in the Molise region of Italy. Their health was tracked over the course of eight years and analyzed alongside eating habits.

Scientists found that people who ate chili peppers four times a week or more were 40% less likely to die from heart attacks. The risk of cerebrovascular deaths, like strokes, was reduced by more than half, and deaths of any cause were reduced by 23%.

Consuming chili peppers was beneficial regardless of other dietary habits. So whether the person is following the Mediterranean diet or eating less healthily, the chili peppers have protective effects, according to lead author of the study Marialaura Bonaccio.