As much as I love ringing in the new year with late night festivities, celebratory cocktails, and holiday sweets, my complexion tends to pay the price. (Please tell me I’m not the only one!) Deep down, I know it’s because the skin inherently reflects lack of sleep—yes, even after one night—with dark circles, sallow skin, and an overall dull, congested appearance. I also know that what you consume shows up in the skin, be that puffiness from salt intake or inflammation from sugar.

So I usually take one look in the mirror come New Year’s Day and think, Wow, I look tired. And guess what? I’m tired of it.

If you’re searching for ways to rejuvenate your complexion back to glowy and supple, look no further. Here, three easy tips to look and feel more awake, whenever your skin needs a little pick-me-up.