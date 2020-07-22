Here's what we know about adaptogens: We know they're loaded with antioxidants that can help fight free radicals and balance oxidative stress. We also know the unique herbs can help combat fatigue, promote mental performance, and support energy levels.*

What you might not know, however, is exactly how to incorporate them into your routine. The world of ancient plant medicine is vast, to say the least (there's ashwagandha, schisandra, rhodiola rosea, chaga—the list goes on), which is fascinating and a little, well, intimidating for any adaptogen newbies out there. Do you have to stock your kitchen shelves with herbs and powders galore in order to reap the benefits? How many adaptogens should you stir into a green smoothie?

No need to keep admiring them from afar. It's never been more easy or available to add them to your routine, as well as learn about their benefits, usage, and history.