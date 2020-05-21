As we try to reduce the number of grocery shopping trips while sometimes not finding everything we’re looking for, we’re forced to change how we plan and prepare our meals. As a mom of three, who’s trying to offer healthy options, while also keeping up with virtual learning and client meetings, meal planning must be efficient and adaptable. These are frameworks I use when planning meals that can be adapted to your own food sensitivities and intolerances; there are lots of ways to custom and modify a meal to accommodate what you and your family like!