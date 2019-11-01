Previous research has found that pension benefits and retirement programs lead to positive health outcomes by way of improving sleep and reducing alcohol and tobacco use. But according to this study, the negative effects on cognition outweigh any of these positive health benefits. As Nikolov explained, "For cognition among the elderly, it looks like the negative effect on social engagement far outweighed the positive effect of the program on nutrition and sleep." If you're surprised by that finding, so were the researchers. "The fact that retirement led to reduced cognitive performance in and of itself is a stark finding about an unsuspected, puzzling issue, but a finding with extremely important welfare implications for one's quality of life in old age," said Nikolov.

So what explains this connection between retirement and Alzheimer's? The researchers think it has to do with retirement's negative impact on mental fitness and social engagement. So does that mean that none of us can retire early? Not necessarily. You may just want to make a serious effort to stay engaged mentally and socially. In fact, based on this study, "Social engagement and connectedness may simply be the single most powerful factors for cognitive performance in old age," said Nikolov.

The authors hope that the finding of this study will help spark programs that support mental and social engagement in the elderly and retired populations. "We hope our findings will influence retirees themselves but perhaps, more importantly, it will influence policymakers in developing countries," said Nikolov. So as it turns out, we may be able to retire early and also have a healthy brain for life.