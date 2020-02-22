The researchers from Yale University, University College London, and Great Ormond Street Hospital, tested hand-held scans on 90 adolescents with ASD and 87 without. The average age of participants was 13 years old.

The device exposes a pattern of electrical signals in the retina that are unique to children on the autism spectrum. The retina is another part of the brain, which is why neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders can often be detected through eye scans. “The ERG is a simple way of objectively assessing how the retina is performing,” said Paul Constable, Ph.D. in a video.

Finding a biomarker for autism, or other neurodevelopmental disorders like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), can lead to early diagnosis, which according to Constable will allow children to receive proper interventions—like naturalistic developmental behavioral interventions—and will also allow their parents to make more informed decisions regarding their child’s care.