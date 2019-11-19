It was the coffee news heard 'round the world: Dunkin' Donuts would be phasing its famed foam cups out of its 13,000-plus cafés globally by 2020.

When the chain first announced the overhaul of its classic cup in February 2018, many longtime fans applauded the decision while others were pretty incredulous. Some Dunkin' fanatics and staff even reportedly started stockpiling boxes of the old cups—just in case.

The hype largely died down until this week, when a new ad campaign brought attention to the fact that the foam ban is looming, and stores in New England will have new cups come December 1.

An entertaining video series of a plastic cup and foam cup "breaking up" catapulted #DoubleCupBreakup to trending status on Twitter, and made "Consciously Un-cup-ling" the pun of the week. For those who don't frequent Dunkin' and have no idea what this reference means (guilty), the foam cup can apparently be used as an outer sleeve for iced coffee so it doesn't make your hands cold.

In an effort to "walk carefully with [customers] through that journey," Scott Murphy, chief operating officer for Dunkin' Brands, told the Boston Globe that the brand will be offering some limited-edition koozies to fill the foam-cup-shaped void in iced-coffee drinkers' hearts this winter.