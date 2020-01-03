mindbodygreen

Duncan Hines Plans To Release Keto-Friendly Cake Mix In 2020

Christina Coughlin
Man Holding a Plate with a Slice of Chocolate Cake

Image by Dobránska Renáta / Stocksy

January 3, 2020 — 1:04 AM

Chances are you've heard of the ketogenic diet. The low-carb, high-fat diet has become a mainstream way to lose weight, support brain health, and increase energy. For those on the diet, staying in a state of ketosis can be a delicate balance, and if you have a sweet tooth, one wrong decision could throw you off. But a major food company is about to make life a little bit easier.

In an effort to create more healthy and inclusive baking options for all customers, Duncan Hines has announced plans to create a keto-friendly cake mix in 2020.

The individual keto-friendly cake mix was announced by Sean Connolly, CEO of Conagra Brands, during a conference call in December, and the first two flavors, Double Chocolate and Birthday Cake, will be released this year.

"With the growing popularity of the keto diet, we knew there was a place for Duncan Hines Keto Friendly Cake Cups," Erin Tamm, senior brand manager at Duncan Hines tells mindbodygreen. "People are actively searching for keto recipes including desserts. These Cake Cups offer people a delicious sweet treat that still falls within the parameters of their diet."

The ketogenic diet seems to be a growing trend, which has motivated companies to accommodate their consumers with more keto-friendly products. The global keto market is expected to continue growing at a 5% increase, with a predicted market worth of $1.1 billion by 2023. And sure, there are keto-friendly sweet treats available to purchase, but this is the first major manufacturer to introduce a premade cake mix that is keto-friendly. 

While we wait for the release of this delicious treat, check out these keto-friendly dessert recipes that may tide you over. And if you're interested in starting the diet, here's our beginner's guide to going keto.

