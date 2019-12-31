What Is The Dubrow Diet & Is It Actually Healthy?

The diet has three parts, each of which has its own (slightly kitschy) title. Phase 1 is known as "Red-Carpet Ready," which lasts anywhere from two to five days, depending on your weight loss goals. Phase 2 is known as "Summer Is Coming" and is meant to last until a goal weight is reached. The final phase is called "Look Hot While Living Like a Human" and is designed to help maintain a healthy weight while living a "normal life."

This is a good time to call out the fact that, while they also tout benefits like autophagy and more, the core of this diet is a weight loss plan, but it does include planning for future maintenance of a healthy weight that may be useful for those looking to maintain rather than lose.

During Phase 1, they advise keeping coffee on you at all times (due to its rumored ability to suppress appetite), drinking a lot of water, and taking supplements. Foods during this phase focus on lean proteins, leafy greens, and healthy fats, and it's during the phase that a 16-hour non-eating window is used (which is not safe for everyone; please consult your doctor before trying). Alcohol is also prohibited.

During Phase 2, participants fast for anywhere from 12 to 16 hours, but the diet restrictions are less severe. More carbohydrates are permitted, and the portion of healthy fats that are allowed increases.

During Phase 3, the intervals are for 12-hour non-eating periods five days a week and 16-hour non-eating periods two days a week. While the food list stays the same, this phase allows for the ever-controversial "cheat meal."