The Tried-And-True Green Beauty Mask Drew Barrymore & Cameron Diaz Can't Get Enough Of

Drew Barrymore has been known to enjoy a retreat circuit in Tulum, her book Wildflower has a decidedly spiritual bent to it, and her Instagram account has become beauty-heavy enough to warrant beauty influencer status. It's safe to say she's no stranger to the wellness scene—in fact, she's a longtime devotee. Her affordable, cruelty-free line of makeup, fragrances, and skin care, Flower Beauty, has been around since 2012 and continues to expand, most recently into Walmart stores.

Like any good beauty enthusiast, she tries new products all the time and shares her discoveries. Last weekend, she posted a boomerang with pal Cameron Diaz sporting a natural beauty staple, a classic honey mask like a woman after mbg's own heart! Barrymore chose an enhanced honey product from Beekeeper's Naturals that includes not only honey but propolis, royal jelly, and bee pollen called Bee Powered. "Saturday mask @beekeepers_naturals tastes good too! Great anti aging, anti acne and anti oxidants and hydrating. It’s what’s up! #girlfriendactivity #weekendcare #thankyoubees #notstickyatall #eatingitoffmyface," Barrymore wrote in her caption. Get it, girl.