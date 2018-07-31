mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

The Tried-And-True Green Beauty Mask Drew Barrymore & Cameron Diaz Can't Get Enough Of

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor By Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.
The Tried-And-True Green Beauty Mask Drew Barrymore & Cameron Diaz Can't Get Enough Of

Photo by Getty

July 31, 2018 — 9:20 AM

Drew Barrymore has been known to enjoy a retreat circuit in Tulum, her book Wildflower has a decidedly spiritual bent to it, and her Instagram account has become beauty-heavy enough to warrant beauty influencer status. It's safe to say she's no stranger to the wellness scene—in fact, she's a longtime devotee. Her affordable, cruelty-free line of makeup, fragrances, and skin care, Flower Beauty, has been around since 2012 and continues to expand, most recently into Walmart stores.

Like any good beauty enthusiast, she tries new products all the time and shares her discoveries. Last weekend, she posted a boomerang with pal Cameron Diaz sporting a natural beauty staple, a classic honey mask like a woman after mbg's own heart! Barrymore chose an enhanced honey product from Beekeeper's Naturals that includes not only honey but propolis, royal jelly, and bee pollen called Bee Powered. "Saturday mask @beekeepers_naturals tastes good too! Great anti aging, anti acne and anti oxidants and hydrating. It’s what’s up! #girlfriendactivity #weekendcare #thankyoubees #notstickyatall #eatingitoffmyface," Barrymore wrote in her caption. Get it, girl.

On its "About" page, Beekeeper's Naturals explains how the harvest process is bee-friendly and that their partnership with North American bee research institutions the University of California–Davis Bee Research Facility and the Canadian Honey Council is all in the name of saving the bees. A number of bee species are now endangered thanks to climate change, which affects way more than our ability to get honey. Bees play a major role in agriculture, biodiversity, and are an instrumental part of the ecosystem. Without them, certain plants and foods (like almonds) would cease to exist and what we eat would change drastically as a consequence.

The Tried-And-True Green Beauty Mask Drew Barrymore & Cameron Diaz Can't Get Enough Of

Photo: @beekeepers_naturals

The mbg community understands the power of honey. From using it as effective hormonal-acne-fighting face wash, a cystic-acne-clearing mask, and many other healthy healing accolades, it's no surprise that honey has become a key, trending ingredient in many skin care products and brands, alongside other bee derivatives like propolis and royal jelly.

A word of caution before you order the product: It should be noted that the label advises people with asthma or severe allergies to pollen or bee products not to use it. Studies have shown that royal jelly and other bee products may have adverse effects and can trigger asthma attacks or other issues. When in doubt, ask your doctor whether it's a good addition to your skin or supplement regimen.

Want more bee-saving ideas? Check out this very easy four-item checklist.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Lindsay Kellner
Lindsay Kellner Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay Kellner is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist based out of Brooklyn, NY. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and psychology at New York University...

More On This Topic

Beauty

You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?

Alexandra Engler
You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
Functional Food

25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough

Abby Moore
25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough
Beauty

The Best Ways To Treat Acne Scars, According To Dermatologists

Alexandra Engler
The Best Ways To Treat Acne Scars, According To Dermatologists
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/drew-barrymore-cameron-diaz-honey-mask-instagram

Your article and new folder have been saved!