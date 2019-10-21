Dove Will Switch To (Mostly) Recycled Bottles This Year

Today in Big Beauty news, Dove unveils one of the biggest plastic-reduction efforts we've seen yet in the mass beauty space. By the end of 2019—only a few months away—they'll switch to 100% recycled plastic (PCR) for a large majority of their bottles, reducing the use of virgin plastic by 20,500 tons per year.

They also announced additional ongoing efforts, like no plastic packaging (of any kind) where possible and moving to reusable packaging options. As Emma Loewe, our sustainability editor has noted, we're more excited about plastic-less and reusable initiatives going forward—but we're always appreciative of any earnest effort.

To kick off Dove's plan to switch over to recycled plastic bottles, they will use PCR plastic where feasibly possible across all Dove brands, which includes Dove proper, Dove Men+Care, and Baby Dove. (This is not a one-off campaign or limited-run series.) And to their credit, Dove is also completely transparent by what they mean by "where feasibly possible." Normally this is a phrase I'd consider something of a red flag, but because Dove outlines what is still virgin plastic and why, it doesn't bother me as much. Among the items that will not be fully PCR plastic: