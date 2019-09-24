Does Your Kid Need Help During Playtime? 7 Must-Learn Lessons 

You have to take the long view with kids and socialization: It may feel like all you can do is focus on the challenges of one child, one day at a time. It's understandable; you have your hands full. However, I'm not concerned solely about whether our children survive the day without suffering social bruises or inflicting them. When we look at children and examine their executive function social skills development, we need the end goal in mind. Our goal is that years from now these skills (that they've learned when they're young and growing) will have carried them through to make the most of their potential in their personal lives, their work, and their own sense of belonging in the world.

An example: The mother of a brilliant 10-year-old boy was deeply worried because her son, Neil, had what she considered a serious attitude problem about school and making friends there. It showed up as disruptive behavior during class that distracted other children and required the teacher's attention. His grades suffered, too, not because he didn't know the material but because he blew off assignments when he felt like it. Meanwhile, he had developed a negative attitude about school and homework, and he insisted that his lack of friends wasn't important; he said he didn't need them. That was his story.

Neil's parents were most frustrated about his grades—he had to have high grades to get into the school's more advanced-level classes, so he was shooting himself in the foot with his behavior. His parents constantly appealed to teachers to give him a break, arguing that he was so far ahead of the other kids academically that he just couldn't relate to them. Then one day his mother read a Forbes magazine article that interviewed experts about the most important "people skills" everyone needs to succeed in the workplace. She looked down the list and she realized: "My son cannot do this." Seeing the description of these basic social skills and how the lack of them ultimately holds people back in their adult lives and careers jarred her out of rationalizing any longer about her son's situation. As advanced as Neil might be in some subject areas, he was way behind the curve in these basic but essential social skills. A glimpse of the long view helped her focus on the concrete goal of helping Neil develop the people skills he'd need to take his great potential into the real world and, at the very least, hold down a job and function in his adult life in 10 years' time.

Whatever your child's story, our job as parents is to prepare our children to survive and thrive in life. Social skill problems travel with children into adolescence, when they predictably worsen, and then into adulthood, where the lack of people skills not only isolates them socially but also keeps them from getting or switching jobs, pursuing dreams, or speaking to their boss or obtaining promotions. Now is the time to start. Like tying their shoes or learning to read, eventually they'll forget what it took to learn it—the skills become second nature.