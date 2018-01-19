This Food Is Causing Inflammation & Making You Age Way Faster

Actor George Burns said that "you can’t stop getting older, but you don’t have to get old." Considering he lived to be 100 and was active until just before his death, his words have more impact than most. The scientific pursuit of understanding aging is robust, and significant amounts of money are being spent on researching strategies to delay or reverse the damage aging creates. I have participated in studies where my entire genome has been sequenced as part of a growing database relating our DNA code to health. While you might not have had your entire genome sequenced, there are steps you can take now to minimize aging in your body. It is important to understand what inflammation is, how it relates to aging (sometimes called inflammaging), and how one food group, meat, promotes inflammaging.

Inflammation is a complex process in which cells and chemicals in our bodies fight infections and other threats, and it can be activated acutely or long-term. If a threat is detected by the immune system, chemicals like histamine are released that cause blood vessels to dilate, permitting white blood cells to arrive to clean up the area.

While inflammation can protect our health when it's an acute response like a bug bite or infection, chronic inflammation is a different story. Many medical illnesses are caused by the chronic activation of inflammatory pathways. These include asthma, acne, celiac disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and even atherosclerosis of heart arteries. In fact, in 1856 Rudolf Virchow proposed that arterial disease was an inflammation of blood vessels and recently the role of inflammation in initiating heart disease events was proved. You want to do everything you can to avoid increased levels of chronic inflammation and the ability to measure inflammatory status in blood tests has advanced greatly. Patients in my preventive clinic get half a dozen tests like the high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) to assess inflammation.

More than half of our immune defenses are located in our gastrointestinal tract to monitor the foods that we eat. Foods can be inflammatory and initiate a chronic response if eaten over and over, and other foods can be anti-inflammatory. It is important to consider the question of whether meat can sustain inflammation and promote aging. I've found that the data favors that meat is a source of inflammaging you might want to avoid.