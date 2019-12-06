The research team set out to study the effects of a new type of MRI that they developed themselves, one with the ability to measure the amount of water that moves across the blood-brain barrier. The team selected 28 participants to go through the MRI: 14 who had been diagnosed with major depressive disorder, and 14 who had not been as a control.

Results from the brain scans showed reduced water permeability across the group with MDD, indicating a key element of the blood-brain barrier that plays a role in the disorder.

These results contribute to a better understanding overall of the brain chemistry of major depressive disorder. Not only can these MRIs be used to identify people with MDD, but these new findings will lead to more research on how to adjust the brain chemistry as a form of treatment.

According to Wengler, "This study helps improve our understanding of the pathophysiology of depression and can open new avenues of treatment for a disorder that affects over 100 million individuals worldwide."

With an illness like depression, any new information coming from studies like these is promising. The more we know about causes and symptoms, the easier it will be to treat.

Mental health is an essential part of our general well-being, and especially during this holiday season, it's important to practice self-care. If you need a mental health day, don't feel guilty about taking it, and encourage your friends and loved ones to do the same.