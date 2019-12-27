A Doctor's 4 Tips For Taking Control Of Your Health In The New Year

As we head into a new year and new decade, many of us are looking to set certain intentions (resolutions, if you will), but it's not always easy to make changes to your routine.

That's why we're sharing these tips from integrative physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D. When she was on the mindbodygreen podcast back in October, she shared the best advice she would give to anyone looking to take control of their health.

Whether you're just at the start of your journey to a healthier you or looking to reset your practice, here are Gandhi’s four tips to take into the new year: