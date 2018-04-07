No-Extraction Facials Are Trending. Here, Holistic Estheticians Reveal Why

The new facial you'll start to see at wellness centers everywhere focuses more on massage and manipulation of the face itself, either using gua sha techniques, acupressure, fascia manipulation, or some combination thereof. "I would do the same work every month," said mbg collective member Britta Plug, who worked in spas for almost a decade before she started to change up her treatments. "Once I started discovering different massage techniques, I realized much deeper work can be done when we skip the extraction process." Plug is a modern-day champion of the gua sha technique, facial massage, lymphatic drainage, and several other face-manipulation methods and is an advocate for removing extractions from the process for most clients. "I do extract some clients in certain scenarios when the skin just has too much of a toxic load; I'd say 10 percent of the time," Plug said. "But there's so much more value in getting the other work; I'd rather focus on that for my clients."

Hayley Wood, a Los Angeles licensed esthetician, facial reflexologist, and Reiki practitioner, still does extractions in her practice but has noticed a shift. "There is definitely conversation going around the facialist community on how to evolve our practices, which includes whether or not to do extractions," she said. "The reason being is that we are gathering so much more information on the skin's microbiome than any other time in our history, so practices are shifting intentions in order to let the skin restore itself."

Indeed, Plug is doing something right. She has a three-month waiting list after opening up her own practice, Britta Beauty, this year to focus solely on massage-based treatments. "People are still attached to the idea of extractions," she said. "It took a while to phase it out, but now my clients are all about it."