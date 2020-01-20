“When selecting a warm or hot wash, 75% of all energy required for the load will go toward heating the water,” said Theresa and Corinna Williams, co-founders of the eco-friendly laundromat Celsious.

Reducing energy used per load can decrease your energy bill and your carbon footprint. It also allows you to get more wear out of your clothes.

The study proved washing with cold water can increase the longevity of fabric. After comparing 85-minute hot water cycles (104 degrees fahrenheit) to 30-minute cool cycles (77 degrees fahrenheit), researchers found clothes in the cool cycle maintained their vibrant color and lost less microfibers.

Microfibers are released from clothes during each wash, and they “account for more than a third of all plastic reaching the ocean,” said Richard Blackburn, Ph.D. “But microfibres from cotton and other natural sources are found in even greater numbers in the sea.”

More than that, “hot water can be harsh on fibers and cause shrinkage for certain items,” Williams said. Preserving the quality of your clothing through cold washes can save you money on shopping and keep clothing from ending up in a landfill.