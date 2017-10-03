I'm A Doula: Here's What I Wish Everyone Knew About Giving Birth

Let’s start with the basics. A doula provides educational, emotional, and advocacy support. They are strictly nonclinical. This means that while a doula is part of your birth team, they do not replace an OB or a midwife. While it varies from doula to doula, the typical "doula package" includes meeting two or three times prenatally, being on call starting at 37 weeks, attending the birth, and then one or two postpartum visits. You can hire a doula at any time, but we usually advise to wait until at least your second trimester and not to leave it to your 36th week.

In meetings leading up to the birth, everything is discussed, from the birth experience, coping techniques, getting to know both partner and birthing person’s preferences (and just clients as people!), what to expect at the hospital, how to advocate for oneself, breastfeeding, and the postpartum period. During the labor, they do everything from massage and visualizations to helping create more space in the pelvis so baby can rotate and labor can progress, normalizing the weird and scary stuff that can happen (All that blood? That’s a good sign!), and, of course, getting sandwiches for all. They can also help facilitate conversations with your medical providers to ensure you are an active participant in your care.

So how do you know if you should work with a doula? Well, the truth is, everyone can benefit from having a doula. Whether you are birthing at home, at a birth center, or in a hospital, with an OB or midwife...the benefits are clear: The continuous care of a doula can help decrease your chance of a caesarean, the overall length of labor, the amount of Pitocin and other medications used, the chance of your baby having low Apgar scores, and having negative feelings about childbirth. There is no evidence of negative consequences.

Something holding you back? Here are some of the top myths about doulas, debunked: