mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

DJ Khaled On Reaching His Healthy Weight In 2018

Elizabeth Inglese
Former mbg Deputy Editor By Elizabeth Inglese
Former mbg Deputy Editor
Elizabeth Inglese is a writer living in San Fransisco, California. She earned her bachelor’s in english literature and cultures from Brown University and her master's in writing from The University of Southern California. She's the former Deputy Editor of mbg, and has also worked for Vogue, Architectural Digest, Bon Appetit, and Good Magazine covering food, health, and culture.
DJ Khaled On Reaching His Healthy Weight In 2018

Photo by Getty

January 4, 2018 — 15:16 PM

To kick off 2018, DJ Khaled is focusing on his health, and like everything the plantinum-selling artist does, it's going to be public. In a series of video posts on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, Khaled announced to his roughly 20 million social followers that he has signed on as brand ambassador for Weight Watchers, and the following day the company's stock rose 6%.

In his signature enthusiastic tone, Khaled issued across his platforms a series of five "major key" alerts, writing, "In full 2018 mode...excited to be living this life with you. Down 20 pounds and ready for more. Come with me on my journey to greatness. Bless up Weight Watchers!!!" Accompanying videos show the social star marveling at the low "point" tally of his vegan meatloaf with cauliflower, and gliding on an elliptical machine. "I get 20 to 30 minutes in of some cardio, and I do that because I want to," he explains mid-stride.

Khaled, and his outsize energy, served as inspiration for Hill Harper in his talk at our most recent revitalize. "I'm going to talk about the self-proclaimed king of the anthem: DJ Khaled," he announced, explaining that Khaled's message ("He's telling us we the best, we gotta remember we the best!") encouraged him to think more boldly about how we can all show up and fight for what's right.

If weight loss is part of your New Year's journey, consider Khaled's approach, "I'm being disciplined, and not overdoing it." For him, the undertaking is motivated by his passion for life: "I love doing what I love to do. I love living. I love my son and my family." His advice to those prioritizing their health in the new year? "Do what you love to do."

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Elizabeth Inglese
Elizabeth Inglese Former mbg Deputy Editor
Elizabeth Inglese is a writer living in San Fransisco, California. She earned her bachelor’s in english literature and cultures from Brown University and her master's in writing from...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Burnout During COVID-19 Is Real: 3 "Micro-Moments" That Can Help

Jason Wachob
Burnout During COVID-19 Is Real: 3 "Micro-Moments" That Can Help
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Type Of Magnesium To Choose If You Want Better Sleep

Korin Miller
This Is The Best Type Of Magnesium To Choose If You Want Better Sleep
$39.99

Aim True: A 21-Day Journey

With Kathryn Budig
Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/dj-khaled-on-reaching-his-healthy-weight-in-in-2018

Your article and new folder have been saved!