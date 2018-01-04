DJ Khaled On Reaching His Healthy Weight In 2018

To kick off 2018, DJ Khaled is focusing on his health, and like everything the plantinum-selling artist does, it's going to be public. In a series of video posts on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, Khaled announced to his roughly 20 million social followers that he has signed on as brand ambassador for Weight Watchers, and the following day the company's stock rose 6%.

In his signature enthusiastic tone, Khaled issued across his platforms a series of five "major key" alerts, writing, "In full 2018 mode...excited to be living this life with you. Down 20 pounds and ready for more. Come with me on my journey to greatness. Bless up Weight Watchers!!!" Accompanying videos show the social star marveling at the low "point" tally of his vegan meatloaf with cauliflower, and gliding on an elliptical machine. "I get 20 to 30 minutes in of some cardio, and I do that because I want to," he explains mid-stride.

Khaled, and his outsize energy, served as inspiration for Hill Harper in his talk at our most recent revitalize. "I'm going to talk about the self-proclaimed king of the anthem: DJ Khaled," he announced, explaining that Khaled's message ("He's telling us we the best, we gotta remember we the best!") encouraged him to think more boldly about how we can all show up and fight for what's right.

If weight loss is part of your New Year's journey, consider Khaled's approach, "I'm being disciplined, and not overdoing it." For him, the undertaking is motivated by his passion for life: "I love doing what I love to do. I love living. I love my son and my family." His advice to those prioritizing their health in the new year? "Do what you love to do."