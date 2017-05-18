I Rationalized Dizzy Spells, Rashes & Fatigue As Normal Health Problems. Here's What I Wish I Had Known

A lifelong struggle with low self-esteem and a traumatic postpartum period are what I believe brought me to my own unraveling. I’ve been trying to be everything to everyone. That is not possible. Nor is it a healthy physical or psychological pattern to fall into. After the swimming incident, I called my best friend in Taipei, who is in the same time zone as me here in Manila (in the Philippines), where I now live with my husband and two daughters. She and I have been friends for 20 years. I confided in her that I envisioned myself drowning that morning in the pool. I barely whisper the words aloud to her on Skype, ʺIt both terrified and freed me.ʺ It’s a dark and concerning thought to have and I don’t dare make light of it. I would never in my right mind intentionally harm myself or leave my two girls motherless. But looking back, haven’t I been setting myself up for a fall of sorts? Unintentional perhaps, but I actively participated in putting myself last. I put off the doctors’ appointments, didn’t make time to call back the naturopath, missed too many therapy sessions, dismissed the dizzy spells, and now the weight of the physical and psychological pain I’ve been pushing through has worn me down. I cry in the shower because I fear that I can be nothing to no one now that I’m unwell.

Doing daily menial tasks, I’m reminded of my physical limits as I painfully try to turn on the faucets for the bedtime bath—each attempt, an excruciating fail. Lifting my youngest into her car seat can quickly become a tortuous process. While sitting and typing up notes from an interview my joints ache as a result of chronic inflammation in my fingers, feet, and hip joints. I feel frail and fraught with guilt. Cali, my oldest, said to me the other day, ʺMom, you don’t laugh a lot.ʺ It saddens me to hear these words because they’re true. My daughters know that ʺmommy hurts.ʺ This is not a conversation I want to continue for much longer.