DIY A Soothing Weighted blanket With This Easy Tutorial

Get your muslin cloth. This should measure to be about the size of the smaller bit of outer fabric. This is what is going to end up being your "weighted piece"—meaning this is going to be what you fill the pellets into.

Using a marker, draw 1’’ margins on all sides of the blanket (this will be your boarder). Inside of these margins you will create your grid. Mark off squares about 6’’ x 6’’, with about 6 columns by 8 rows.

Pin your fabric together, then sew both long sides, followed by one short side. In the end you will have sewn together three sides of the blanket, leaving the top open. Next, sew all the columns (or the lines moving parallel to the sides) that you marked.