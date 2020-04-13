Tanya Mehta, interior designer and mom of four, has been using this time to connect with nature and her family. "We have been forced to reorder our priorities, to appreciate life with simplicity and humility, which is not such a bad thing," she says. "In our own homes, it's about a thoughtful and intentional aesthetic. So my advice? Take a walk through your yard or around the block and [collect] branches or flowers and bring them inside. You will smile, for sure!"

And if you already have an arrangement of green friends at home, now is a great time to prune, fertilize, and rearrange your houseplants. Hanging some of your plants up could be a fun afternoon project, too.