Sunburns aren't always just the hot, red patches we so often see them depicted as (especially true for those with darker skin tones). Often dry, itchy, flaky, and tight skin is an indication of too much time spent in the sun. And even if you aren't experiencing any of the above, it's never a bad idea to feed your body antioxidants and humectants to soothe the skin barrier and temper any free radical damage done during your time outdoors.

It's really not that complicated: If you've spent a significant amount of time out in the sun, moisturize, moisturize, moisturize.

Aloe vera tends to be the go-to hydrator and soother for many, for good reason. The gel is chock-full of water, minerals, and vitamins—and has a refreshing, cooling sensation. Whip up the masks below and give your skin and scalp a little Sunday Funday love.