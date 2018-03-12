This 3-in-1 DIY Enzyme Mask Brightens, Exfoliates & Evens Out Skin Tone
This recipe is based on an excerpt from Plant-Powered Beauty, a new book by natural beauty experts Amy Galper and Christina Daigneault and has been customized for mindbodygreen.
Whether your skin is feeling dull or you're simply looking for a fun, easy, and accessible self-care activity, this fruit- and yogurt-based fresh enzyme face mask will do the trick. What makes this recipe so special is the fresh, vitamin-packed fruit, as well as the use of soy yogurt, which can help balance the skin’s microbiome. The recipe must be used immediately after it's made, so your skin can experience the most potent benefits of the freshly blended plant-based mixture.
How to choose your face mask ingredients.
We like to use organic fruit in our plant-powered beauty recipes whenever possible, and this beautiful mask is no exception. Ingredients that are free from pesticides offer the skin a true "clean beauty" experience. Blueberries and raspberries were selected because they are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and essential fatty acids—all of which offer the skin protection against free radical damage by bolstering its immunity, soothing inflammation and irritation, and nourishing cellular growth. Next, we turned to lavender essential oil because of its quieting effect on the mind and body. The final ingredient, soy yogurt, is how this recipe gets its probiotic punch. We're learning more about how essential the balance of our skin’s microbiome is for maintaining the look, feel, and health of our skin.
Fresh enzyme facial mask recipe.
You can make this single-use mask in five minutes or less.
What you'll need:
- standard (40-ounce) blender
- small glass or stainless-steel bowl
- glass or wooden stirrer
- 1 ounce sugar-free soy yogurt
- 1 ounce fresh blueberries
- 1 ounce fresh raspberries
- 1 drop lavender essential oil
We paired fresh blueberries and raspberries to double up on the enzyme power in our supercharged healing facial mask that works to repair skin from acne, stress, and exposure to sun and pollution. This super-refreshing recipe is for one-time, immediate use.
Directions:
- Place the yogurt, blueberries, and raspberries in a blender, and blend on high for 30 seconds to 1 minute, until the ingredients are partly liquefied.
- Transfer the mixture to a small glass or stainless-steel bowl. Add the lavender essential oil and stir into the mixture.
- Apply the mask to your face immediately and let it sit for about 10 minutes.
- Rinse off the mask with warm water, and then pat your skin dry with a clean cotton towel.
Beauty benefits of soy yogurt.
Soy yogurt contains probiotics, which when applied topically can help maintain the balance of your skin’s microbiome.
Beauty benefits of plant-based enzymes.
Enzymes are naturally occurring chemicals that living organisms (like plants and animals) produce. They act as catalysts to speed up the rate of other chemical reactions necessary for that organism to survive and can be found in fruits, vegetables, and microorganisms that are used to ferment yogurt, wine, and cheese. Enzymes are incredibly useful in skin care, especially when you are seeking to exfoliate or protect skin from oxidative damage. They can also speed up the process of exfoliation, reduce inflammation, and even out skin tone.
This is based on an excerpt from Plant-Powered Beauty by Amy Galper and Christina Daigneault (BenBella Books, 2018).
Looking for an excellent exfoliant? Check out the best gentle ones from 2017.
And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.