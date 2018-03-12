This 3-in-1 DIY Enzyme Mask Brightens, Exfoliates & Evens Out Skin Tone

Enzymes are naturally occurring chemicals that living organisms (like plants and animals) produce. They act as catalysts to speed up the rate of other chemical reactions necessary for that organism to survive and can be found in fruits, vegetables, and microorganisms that are used to ferment yogurt, wine, and cheese. Enzymes are incredibly useful in skin care, especially when you are seeking to exfoliate or protect skin from oxidative damage. They can also speed up the process of exfoliation, reduce inflammation, and even out skin tone.

This is based on an excerpt from Plant-Powered Beauty by Amy Galper and Christina Daigneault (BenBella Books, 2018).

