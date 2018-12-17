This Holiday Decorating Mantra Is Good For The Planet & Great For Your Wallet

Nothing says the holidays quite like the smell of cinnamon, cloves, and orange. And thankfully, these ingredients make for great decorations too! Simply slice up an orange or two and pop in the oven on a wire rack at 175 degrees F (80 degrees C) for around three to four hours—and make sure you keep checking in and turning them! Once they're dry, you can add them to your centerpiece, or if you have time, why not sew into a garland?

If you have the space, you can separate your dried orange slices into two bowls or Mason jars, add some pine cones, star anise, and cinnamon sticks for a simple but effective homemade potpourri. Dot along the table so all your guests can get a whiff of this warm, cozy delight.

For some variation, you could always try drying some oranges whole—just slice evenly from the top or the bottom of your orange, and repeat this until you have around six to eight lines, and dry it out in the oven on the lowest setting. Stud a few with cloves, and pile up on bowls or platters along the table. You could even use these on their own as a centerpiece if you're pressed for space or trying to keep things simple.