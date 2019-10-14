Turning Vision Into Action: Discussing Future Trends in Well-Being At mbg's revitalize Supper Series

Optimizing eyesight is an integral part of our well-being: Clear sight helps students learn two times as much in school, but one in seven people worldwide are in need of glasses with no means to purchase them—that's 1.1 billion people without the resources they need in order to boost productivity at work and in school. The evening was sponsored by LensCrafters in celebration of their work with OneSight to expand access to vision care around the world. The proceeds from the event benefited OneSight and their mission to bring eye exams, glasses, and permanent vision centers to places without access to eye care, so more people can #seeclearlylivebetter.

To kick off the event, mbg's founder and co-CEO Jason Wachob introduced Chief Content Officer Olessa Pindak, who moderated a panel with three visionaries. Sahara Rose, ayurvedic expert and bestselling author, began by speaking to how we can view the world beyond our physical eyes while Weslie Hamada, optometrist and senior director of O.D. engagement for LensCrafters, discussed whether it's possible to improve our vision as we age and the importance of maintaining overall health for eye health. Maya Feller, registered dietitian, cookbook author, and adjunct professor at NYU, concluded with the best eyesight-boosting must-haves in an ideal diet (yes, that list includes carrots!).

All three of our panelists also participated in an exercise in which they each tried on a pair of glasses that simulated impaired vision. This exercise demonstrated what life is like for a real patient who cannot access eye exams or glasses, allowing these panelists (and everyone at the event, for that matter) to recognize the importance of access to eye care in our fast-paced world.