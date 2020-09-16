“Punishment is focused on compliance, not teaching,” says Pressman. “Punishment is an approach that is often used to discipline through making a child regret a misbehavior and possibly using fear of getting in trouble/punishment to stop future unwanted behavior.”

Punishment is, by its nature, reactionary. It’s what you do as a response to something. Because of this, it’s not usually enforced with context or structure to help the child learn and grow. And this usually isn’t intentional—it just happens because, well, reacting in the moment isn’t always easy or rational.

“The issue is when parents apply punishment what they’re usually trying to do is discipline. They’re trying to teach kids self control, consequences, and responsibility. But if the child doesn't have the skills to produce the desired behavior, understand what they were supposed to do, or have the appropriate context for why they should be chanting their behavior, they may not totally get what’s going on,” says child care expert Caroline Maguire, M.Ed.