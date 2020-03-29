How To Control Blood Sugar Levels During COVID-19, From A Diabetes Expert
The way the body can get itself back to normal function after illness is amazing—and mind-body interaction is really important in achieving this. One crucial step is to be informed about the facts surrounding type 2 diabetes—the vital new information that has changed lives. These facts will help you set your mind to take a structured approach to the condition and could even save your life, especially during the current COVID-19 crisis. In my new book Life Without Diabetes, I explain how and why type 2 diabetes can be put into remission.
Confined to your home, your motivation may waver. Some people find it easier to commit to their health in this state, while others find it harder. Luckily, I have discovered some ways to help.
The body is inherently connected with the food we put inside of it.
I have dedicated my work to study the amazing way in which the body normally deals with food. What happens to it after it is digested and absorbed? Then what happens when type 2 diabetes is developing? Exactly how can you escape from the clutches of this terrible condition?
If you have type 2 diabetes, it is certain that you have built up too much fat inside just two organs—the liver and pancreas. We devised a way of helping people get rid of this fat, but to be successful, it had to be simple and effective. Over the last 12 years of research, we have found that when people are given the exact details of what to do, they actually find it much easier to follow through (which is why in my book I recommend a liquid formula diet, supplemented with a good helping of nonstarchy vegetables).
This requires preparation of your mind, however, in addition to the minds of your close family and friends. Everyone needs support from time to time, especially when things are tough, or you are undertaking a major challenge to transform your health.
That said, create tangible plans.
Organize your mind and write down your plans. Why is this worthwhile? Make a list of reasons so you can remind yourself at difficult times. What are the likely bear traps? They can be thought about and strategies laid in advance. What should you do when temptation calls? Pull out that list you've made of things to do or fix around the house.
With this mental planning, we have found that significant weight loss and better blood sugar control is routinely achieved in type 2 diabetes patients. Then the long haul starts: going back to eating normal food but around three-quarters of the amount previously eaten.
Know that you are an individual, not a statistic.
The question that causes more angst than any other in diabetes is "Why do I have type 2 diabetes when my friends are all heavier than me and they don't have it?" The answer is simple. Just look at people in the street. We come in all sizes and shapes. Some have relatively small frames; others are big people. Everybody is an individual. And everybody is able to store fat safely—but only up to a certain level. Above that level, fat starts accumulating inside the liver and pancreas. Everyone has their own "Personal Fat Threshold." That said, type 2 diabetes is not caused by "obesity"—it is merely more likely in people with a BMI of over 30.
Our research has shown that people can lose 33 pounds and lose their diabetes yet still be in the "obese" range. On the other hand, some people put on only a little weight and develop type 2 diabetes. This might even be within what is said to be the "normal" range of BMI—but they have simply become too heavy for their own body. All the well-meaning information about averages is not strictly relevant to you, as you are an individual. You are a unique mixture of strengths and susceptibilities to all sorts of things.
Knowledge is power, especially where health is concerned. Ultimately your body will benefit from your confidence that you know the facts about how blood sugar and diabetes can affect your health. You owe it to yourself to find out just how healthy you can be!
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.