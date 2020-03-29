The question that causes more angst than any other in diabetes is "Why do I have type 2 diabetes when my friends are all heavier than me and they don't have it?" The answer is simple. Just look at people in the street. We come in all sizes and shapes. Some have relatively small frames; others are big people. Everybody is an individual. And everybody is able to store fat safely—but only up to a certain level. Above that level, fat starts accumulating inside the liver and pancreas. Everyone has their own "Personal Fat Threshold." That said, type 2 diabetes is not caused by "obesity"—it is merely more likely in people with a BMI of over 30.

Our research has shown that people can lose 33 pounds and lose their diabetes yet still be in the "obese" range. On the other hand, some people put on only a little weight and develop type 2 diabetes. This might even be within what is said to be the "normal" range of BMI—but they have simply become too heavy for their own body. All the well-meaning information about averages is not strictly relevant to you, as you are an individual. You are a unique mixture of strengths and susceptibilities to all sorts of things.

Knowledge is power, especially where health is concerned. Ultimately your body will benefit from your confidence that you know the facts about how blood sugar and diabetes can affect your health. You owe it to yourself to find out just how healthy you can be!