How to design a happiness-inducing home, based on your personality.

Whatever the problem or situation may be, you’ve got it handled. You’re a self-reliant go-getter—a mover and shaker. That said, maybe you can be a little wary to ask for or accept help. That’s where self-reliance can lead to being a loner and possibly to being lonely. That may be comfortable for you, but is it fulfilling?

Connection is the name of the game for your home style. Go for furniture that’s great for hosting, like a communal dining room table or bohemian-style living room with lots of throw pillows for gathering. Consider feng shui adjustments to create energetic space for partners, lovers, and friends. Use art or accessories with messages of trust and guidance that remind you that you are loved. Create a gallery wall of photos of friends and family to remind you that you’re part of a community. Keep a visible calendar of special dates you have planned with loved ones in an area you pass through often.

Incorporate these tips however you’d like, and feel your home support you in shifting out of your limits and into your higher self. Just breathe deeply, look around your beautifully retouched home, remember who you are, and let your intentions guide you.

