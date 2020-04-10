While your skin may drink up a hydrating serum, makeup is a bit of a different story. (This is a good thing—you want skin care to penetrate the epidermis, but makeup? Decidedly less so.) Foundations and concealers sit on top of the skin, which can affect your natural oil production by creating a film over your pores so the sebum has nowhere to go.

"The coverage may affect your skin's sebum production and its natural hydrators because skin behaves differently depending on external factors," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., says. When you have overactive sebum production (common in acne-prone individuals), oil can become trapped in your pores under the makeup, which can quickly become a fertile breeding ground for bacteria.

There's even a phenomenon called acne cosmetica. "A huge problem is that when an individual has a pimple or breakout, they feel the need to cover it up with thick foundations, which will then continue to clog the pores or clog additional areas," board-certified dermatologist Mona Gohara, M.D., explains here. Now's the time to stop the vicious cycle: So you have a zit? So what? Acne is nothing to be ashamed of. Use this time to learn to live with any skin blemishes and tend to them naturally rather than feeling the need to hide your skin as is.