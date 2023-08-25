For those with chronically dry lips, it may feel like a never-ending and very steep uphill battle to keep the skin hydrated. This little patch of delicate skin seems to always be in need of quenching, no?

And if your lips are perennially parched, there’s a chance you’ve been curious about why it’s so hard to keep them moisturized. For example, ever wondered why so many lip balms feel like they dry the lips out in the long run, triggering a vicious cycle of reapplication after reapplication? Or why licking lips feels like a good idea in the moment, but then makes the skin feel more crinkly only a short while later? Or why some balms seem to soothe the skin instantly, only to then later cause irritation?