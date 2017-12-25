It's The Last Week Of 2017! Here's Your Horoscope

With the moon glowing in Gemini all weekend, New Year's Eve will be as colorful as the ROYGBIV rainbow (with a few neon splashes thrown in just 'cause). No need to wait until Sunday night to get the fiesta in gear; the first cork could pop on Saturday. A toast of mimosas and a day of shopping for vintage gowns and velvet tuxedo jackets? Yes, please! The Gemini moon brings a much-needed dose of levity to the end of a challenging year. When your squad sits down for your multiple coffee and cupcake breaks (because...Gemini moon), do a 'round robin and reflect on your 2017 highlights reel. What were the greatest hits of the year and what would you like to leave in the rearview mirror for good? Since Gemini rules verbal communication, talking will be therapeutic—and as an added bonus, could bring some comic relief to a heavy situation. Hey, if 2017 taught us anything, it's the power of a good meme! And after a year of dramatic divisions, it's sweetly symbolic to have the sign of the twins calling for common ground as we count down to midnight—and a "2 Year" in numerology! (2+0+1+8=11, 1+1=2)

Stay tuned for the AstroTwins' yearly 2018 horoscope, which will start to roll out next Monday! Until then, reflect on 2017 and see how its astrological energy manifested in your life.