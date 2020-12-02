mindbodygreen

Spirituality
Quick Numerology Update: December Will Be The Most Spiritual Month Of 2020

Kaitlyn Kaerhart
Numerologist By Kaitlyn Kaerhart
Numerologist
Kaitlyn Kaerhart is a New York-based numerologist and musician. She is the author of the upcoming book 'You Are Cosmic Code: Essential Numerology' and a collaborator on the upcoming astrology-numerology tarot deck, Celestial Bodies.
December 2020 Numerology: What To Expect During The "7" Month

Image by mbg creative

December 2, 2020 — 12:04 PM

The year 2020 has been a Universal Year 4. In numerology, the energy of the 4 is all about reassessing foundations and breaking down in order to break through. (Yep, sounds about right!) As we near the end of this pivotal year and are pulled toward 2021, a Universal Year 5 of change and surprises, we have one final month to contend with. December is going to be one of the most powerful months of the entire year, if not the most powerful. Here's what to expect during this month 7 in a year 4:

The number 7 is super spiritual.

Other than the master number 11, 7 is the most spiritual number in numerology. The number of the philosopher and the seeker, the 7 loves to gather knowledge and then share its findings with the world. It is very grounded and methodical in its approach to life, much like the 4 energy behind the year 2020 as a whole.

If numerology is any indication, the coming month will support spiritual awakenings and epiphanies.

You may not consciously be pursuing them, but they will most definitely find you! Maybe you'll be taking a walk when a sudden aha moment hits, or a conversation with a friend will spark your next big idea. December will be filled with spiritual activations and deeper truths that will begin to come to light for all of us.

Also, don't be surprised if you feel a bit antisocial this month. The 7 likes to isolate itself in order to go within, and it knows that solitude is a powerful way to access, integrate, and understand greater truths.

Oftentimes people come to me in a year or month 7 worried that they suddenly don't want to socialize or speak with anyone. This is totally normal!

Don't guilt yourself if you are feeling more like hibernating than ever—especially during the chilly winter months of such an intense year. It is OK to take space and time for yourself, to shut off your phone and disconnect from the world. In fact, it might be just what you need to make space for insights to come to you.

It will also be an intense month in astrology.

Pair this spiritual energy with the Great Conjunction on December 21, 2020, when Jupiter and Saturn will meet in the sign of Aquarius for the first time in years, and you have a pressure cooker of shadow work bubbling to the surface.

Bottom line: We will feel the urge to retreat more than ever before as we close out 2020. My advice? Treat this month as a sacred opportunity and don't fight the current. Go within and trust the process. Or as Bruce Lee, honorary Life Path 7, puts it: "Empty your mind, be formless, shapeless—like water. Now you put water in a cup, it becomes the cup; You put water into a bottle it becomes the bottle; You put it in a teapot it becomes the teapot. Now water can flow or it can crash. Be water, my friend." 

Be water, my friend, and I'll see you in 2021.

