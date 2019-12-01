Found: The 5 Most Important Astrological Moments This December

Both planets are in “fall” in these signs, meaning they are at their least comfortable—and may be a bit constrained. It makes sense: Jupiter and Uranus push for change at any cost, while Taurus and Capricorn are rooted earth signs that like security and certainty. They fundamentally want different things, but if they can play well with each other, this trine could prompt a major breakthrough around the way we do money and business. Unexpected change could be afoot—if not an outright disruption. There could also be a curveball with a political leader or, in your work life, an authority figure. Someone could make a swift and unplanned departure, leaving room for a new scion to step in!

Thankfully, this is all set against the backdrop of Sagittarius season, as the Sun visits this jovial sign until December 21.