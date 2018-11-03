To Make Your Extra Hour This Weekend REALLY Count, Do This

If I had a dollar for every time a client wished they had more time to do _____, I'd have the GDP of a small country. But time given to someone who doesn't know how to use effectively is like a big fat trust fund given to a person who never learned how to use money. It gets wasted.

So how can you make this weekend's extra hour the most useful hour of your weekend? And let's not stop there—let's use it to raise your game. Use this hour to set the tone for your last two months of 2018. Are you with me?

Let's start by focusing on which area of your life would benefit from the most focused attention. Have a look at these categories and see what calls to you: