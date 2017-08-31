mindbodygreen

Close banner
Meditation

Day 4: How To Deal With Intruding Thoughts

Light Watkins
mbg Class Instructor & Meditation Teacher By Light Watkins
mbg Class Instructor & Meditation Teacher
Light Watkins is a Santa Monica–based Vedic Meditation teacher, mindbodygreen class instructor, TEDx speaker, and author of Bliss More, How to Succeed in Meditation Without Really Trying. He grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and graduated from Howard University with a bachelor's in communications.
Day 4: How To Deal With Intruding Thoughts

Photo by @oneinchpunch

August 31, 2017

What is meditation? How do I begin a practice? Is there a right and wrong way to learn? If you have questions about meditation—you’re not alone. That’s why we’ve created a 14-Day Meditation Challenge to answer your most pressing meditation questions and help you develop a new habit that could transform your stress levels, your relationship with yourself and others, and ultimately—your life. It’s not too lateclick here to join!

If your thoughts start racing as soon as you sit down to meditate—don’t overthink it—all meditators have "busy minds" during meditation. (Even Light!) Learn why welcoming your thoughts is a positive thing and will actually help you filter through them and calm your mind.

Meditation Challenge Day 4: How To Deal With Thoughts That Come Up During Meditation

Sorry you missed our meditation challenge! Luckily, it was inspired by one of our classes: A Meditation Expert's 14-Day Guide. Check it out for access to all of Light's amazing videos. And in the meantime, here's a sample video that explains what a meditation challenge is all about:

Light Watkins
Light Watkins
Light Watkins is a Santa Monica–based Vedic Meditation teacher, mindbodygreen class instructor, TEDx...
Read More
More from the author:
14 Days To A Daily Meditation Practice - Yes, It's That Easy!
Check out A Meditation Expert's 14-Day Guide
Learn how to meditate (like a pro!) with Light Watkins. All you need is fourteen days.
View the class
Light Watkins
Light Watkins
Light Watkins is a Santa Monica–based Vedic Meditation teacher,...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Personal Growth

How COVID-19 Has Changed This MD's Work — And What He's Doing About It

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
How COVID-19 Has Changed This MD's Work — And What He's Doing About It
$49.99

The Ultimate Stress Management Guide

With Robin Berzin, M.D.
The Ultimate Stress Management Guide
Beauty

This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits

Alexandra Engler
This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

Eliza Sullivan
A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/day-4-how-to-deal-with-intruding-thoughts

Your article and new folder have been saved!