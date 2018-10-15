Recent research has started to suggest that milk, cheese, and yogurt might not be as harmful to health as we thought, and a new international study led by scientists from Tufts and the University of Cambridge just gave us more evidence. The study lasted over 20 years, and what they saw in more than 60,000 people across 12 countries is a link between higher concentrations of dairy fat and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes. But more research is still needed before we can start revising dietary guidelines about full-fat dairy. (Medical News Today)