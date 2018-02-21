8 Science-Backed Reasons To Cuddle More

Valentine's Day might be over, but that doesn't mean we have to say goodbye to some extra TLC. After all, we all know that feeling of comfort that washes over us when we enter the embrace of a loved one. Whether it's a hug from a friend you haven’t seen in a while or cuddling with that special someone, there’s a reason physical touch is one of the biggest ways we show affection.

But have you ever wondered why, exactly, physical touch brings us so much joy? Well, there’s actually a biochemical reason for our desire to get physical. Any kind of touch, including hugs and cuddling, releases the hormone oxytocin from your brain’s pituitary gland. This hormone is often referred to as the "love" hormone, as it's the primary hormone that peaks during orgasm and can actually increase bonding in couples. But it does way more than that, too. Research has shown that this powerful hormone plays a big role in your overall health and has been shown to have numerous health benefits. So let’s look at the top ways getting your cuddle on can help improve your health: