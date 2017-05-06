The Crystal Rituals That Will Amplify Your Astrological Potential This May

On May 19, the Saturn-Uranus trine (an astrological event where two planets are 120 degrees apart and therefore are thought to encourage each other's energy) calls for "sustainable change," according to the AstroTwins. Saturn is the rule maker, and Uranus is the rule breaker. To make sure your actions are aligned with your highest vision, tap into the energy of stromatolite, one of Earth's first living organisms. As you feel stromatolite fusing with your grounded sensibility, you may come to understand the basics of life. If issues like anxiety, fear, and doubt are clogging your mind, it’s time to work with this touchstone to clear your head, feel peaceful, and reclaim a positive perspective.

As Saturn syncs up with progressive Uranus in single-minded Aires, there is a great possibility to have a personal breakthrough. To make something good even better, place a piece of amethyst cacoxenite on your nightstand. This rare and powerful crystal composed of seven different mineral specimens—amethyst, quartz rutile, smoky quartz, lepidocrocite, cacoxenite, and sometimes hematite—helps you to focus on the positives in your life while letting go of what no longer serves you. It takes you on a fast track to your soul, which after a month of retrogrades, is a much-needed journey for us all!